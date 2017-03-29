Stories told for generations...
The adventures, the family tales, the unforgettable moments. The best stories in life include the people you love and those places you go.explore the range
"absolutely blown away..."
"The map looked better than online, it garners many comments from visitors. Truly unique"
"A unique gift, my husband loves it…"
"My partner was delighted with the map of Moreton Bay he was given for Christmas and I would highly recommend Tom and Pangea Maps to anyone searching for that unique gift."
"We look at it every day and discover new elements to it. We cannot recommend Pangea Maps or their products more highly."
"We have our Pangea map hanging in our holiday home at Moreton Island. Everyone always comments on how unique and well made the artwork is."
"Bought the Sydney map as a gift for family who were moving to the US. It's a beautiful piece and a great reminder of home to have on their wall."
"A beautiful, unique piece to remind us of the place we have called home."
The Craft...
At Pangea, we create maps with a difference.
Beautifully crafted contour maps of iconic waterscapes.
Combining modern surveying techniques and
technology with traditional cartography.
Unique Design
Each map is hand-sketched. We meticulously design using bathymetric data and capture the finest details of the coastline. Nature’s waterscapes provide such interesting and unique lines and patterns. We love to balance the contrast and interplay between land and sea, finding the best composition for each piece.
The top layer symbolizes the land, and the surrounding wood layers cascade down, to reveal the ocean floor in stunning detail.
The design phase can take anywhere from 1 hour to 1 day, depending on the location and the level of detail.
HIGHEST QUALITY MATERIALS AND FINISHES
11 + layers of detailed depths
We chose the highest grade birch plywood available to craft our maps (Grade AB in accordance with Germanischer Lloyd GL standards). The showface of the wood is as interesting as the water it represents. We use aircraft birch ply which is thinner, allowing more layers and detail as we build the ocean floor.
The maps come framed, ready to hang, with a beautiful hardwood frame and are protected with shatter-proof plexiglass. If you are not 100% happy with your map we will happily refund you.
THE EXPERIENCE
See the sea like no one else
When you buy a Pangea map you will be receiving a unique, one-off piece. Handmade with close attention to detail, the individual wood grain gives each map multiple points of interest. They come boxed in our signature wooden slide-lid box. We believe the product is about the experience and we wanted to create something worth sharing. We hope you enjoy it!
